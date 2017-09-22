Lavrov calls on US-led coalition not to spare Jabhat al-Nusra

Moscow welcomes reform of UN’s anti-terrorism activities — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 3:53
UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday called on the US-led coalition not to spare the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia).
"Despite the fact that ISIL [Islamic State, a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia] is pulling back in Syria and Iraq, considerable additional effort is required to stabilize the region," he said addressing the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly. "It should be recalled that it is necessary to fight not only ISIL, but also al-Nusra, the latter being tolerated for whatever reason by the U.S. coalition members."
After meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday, Lavrov said that the US side had admitted the need to eliminate Jabhat al-Nusra. The Russian foreign minister expressed hope that practical actions will follow to support this statement.