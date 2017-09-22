Back to Main page
Lavrov suggests UN discussion on countering cyber crime

World
September 22, 3:55 UTC+3

"We propose to open its discussion as early as during the current session," he said

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Russia suggests launching a discussion on measures against cyber crime as early as during the present session of the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday addressing the assembly’s 72nd session.

"The UN must focus its efforts on elaboration of the rules of responsible behavior in the digital sphere that meet the security interests of all states," he said, adding that Russia has drafted a universal convention on countering cybercrime, including hacking. "We propose to open its discussion as early as during the current session."

"We launch an appeal to say ‘no!’ to the militarization of information space," he said. "We must prevent the transformation of ICTs into an arena of politico-military confrontation and their use as an instrument of pressure, economic damage, and propaganda of ideas of terrorist and extremist ideology.".

