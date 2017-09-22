Nearly 90% of Syrian territory liberated from IS since Russia’s operation began

NATO secretary general comments on Russian military drillsWorld September 21, 21:34
NATO secretary general hails idea of deploying UN force in UkraineWorld September 21, 21:29
Russia ready to discuss alternative resolutions on UN mission to DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 20:18
UN approves probe into Islamic State crimes in IraqWorld September 21, 20:10
Russia’s Alrosa mined all-time largest pink diamond in its historyBusiness & Economy September 21, 20:07
Russia submits Zvyagintsev’s film Loveless for OscarsSociety & Culture September 21, 19:16
Diplomat confirms Russia ready to support Iraq in fight against ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 19:10
Russian, Syrian diplomats discuss cooperation within OPCWRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 19:01
Putin talks to Russian Alisa voice assistant, inspects unmanned vehicle created by YandexScience & Space September 21, 18:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Nearly 90% of Syria’s territory has been liberated from Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) over the two years of the Russian aerospace forces’ operation in that country, the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper said on Friday, citing the Russian defense ministry.
"A total of 87.4% of Syria’s territory has been liberated from Islamic States," the newspaper said, adding that as many as 2,235 populated areas have joined the ceasefire since February 26, 2016.
Meanwhile, the Russian defense ministry said on its website it planes to publish its infographics with the performances of the Russian armed forces, including data on the counter-terrorism operation in Syria, in the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper and its online edition.