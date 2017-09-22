Nearly 90% of Syrian territory liberated from IS since Russia’s operation began

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Nearly 90% of Syria’s territory has been liberated from Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) over the two years of the Russian aerospace forces’ operation in that country, the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper said on Friday, citing the Russian defense ministry.

"A total of 87.4% of Syria’s territory has been liberated from Islamic States," the newspaper said, adding that as many as 2,235 populated areas have joined the ceasefire since February 26, 2016.

Meanwhile, the Russian defense ministry said on its website it planes to publish its infographics with the performances of the Russian armed forces, including data on the counter-terrorism operation in Syria, in the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper and its online edition.