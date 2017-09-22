Back to Main page
Fanning of hysteria around DPRK is perilous road to deadlock — Lavrov

World
September 22, 1:20 UTC+3

"The confrontation around the DPRK is spiraling in an extremely dangerous way," Lavrov said

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. The fanning of military hysteria around the DPRK means not only a road to a deadlock, but a perilous road, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday as he took the floor at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

"We condemn resolutely Pyongyang's missile and nuclear adventures that violate the resolutions of the UN Security Council but the fanning of military hysteria is not just the road to a deadlock; it's a perilous road," he said.

"The confrontation around the DPRK is spiraling in an extremely dangerous way," Lavrov said.

He said all the resolutions of the UN Security Council should be fulfilled "beyond any doubt".

"Yet all these resolutions, in addition to sanctions, contain provisions on the importance of a return to negotiations and we call for stopping to block these provisions," Lavrov said.

"There’s no alternative to political and diplomatic techniques of settling the nuclear problem of the Korean Peninsula," he said. "We urge members of the world community to support the Russian-Chinese roadmap that was specified in the July 4 joint statement of the Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministries.".

Реклама