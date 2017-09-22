Lavrov suggests UN discussion on countering cyber crime

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. Russia suggests that already the ongoing session of the United Nations General Assembly launches a discussion on efforts against cyber crime, including hacking, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday addressing the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

"It is important for the United Nations to focus its efforts to work out rules of responsible conduct in the digital sphere that will be in the interests of security of all states," he said, adding that Russia has prepared a draft universal convention on countering cyber crime, including hacking. "We suggest discussion be started already at this session," he noted.