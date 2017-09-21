6.2 magnitude earthquake occurs off coast of Indonesia north of Java

Lavrov confirms Russia’s commitment to maintain sustainability of Iran nuclear dealRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 4:28
MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. A 6.2 magnitude earthquake occurred near the northern coast of the Indonesian island of Java on Thursday, the Meteorological Observatory of Hong Kong reported.
According to the observatory, the epicenter of the tremors was 110 km north of the city of Surabaya, a tourist center and the second largest city in the country (3.3 million inhabitants). The observatory did not give data on the depth of the seismic center.
There have been no reports about victims and destruction. Threat of a tsunami have not been reported either.