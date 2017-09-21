Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Six mediators and Iran are meeting on margins of UN General Assembly

World
September 21, 3:23 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Russia is represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. The ministerial meeting of the six international mediators and Iran, devoted to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is underway on the margins of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting is chaired by the EU High Representative and Vice President Federica Mogherini.

Russia is represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Earlier, the minister said that Russia would defend the principles of the nuclear deal with Tehran.

Washington has repeatedly criticized the deal. Speaking at the session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, President Donald Trump called the agreement on Iran's nuclear program "one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into."

The agreement on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015.

On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Breaking of Idlib siege leaves three Russian servicemen wounded
2
Lavrov confirms Russia’s commitment to maintain sustainability of Iran nuclear deal
3
Kremlin brands actor Morgan Freeman ‘victim of emotionally-charged, self-exalted status’
4
US withdrawal from JCPOA wasn't discussed at meeting of Six mediators and Iran - Mogherini
5
Diplomat believes Morgan Freeman was 'roped in' to be weaponized in anti-Russia crusade
6
Egypt to receive 15 Russian 'Alligator' helicopters in 2017
7
Russia and Syria create joint air defense system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама