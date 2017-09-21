Six mediators and Iran are meeting on margins of UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. The ministerial meeting of the six international mediators and Iran, devoted to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is underway on the margins of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The meeting is chaired by the EU High Representative and Vice President Federica Mogherini.

Russia is represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Earlier, the minister said that Russia would defend the principles of the nuclear deal with Tehran.

Washington has repeatedly criticized the deal. Speaking at the session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, President Donald Trump called the agreement on Iran's nuclear program "one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into."

The agreement on Iran’s nuclear program was reached between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015.

On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.