Mexico earthquake death toll tops 230

World
September 21, 3:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, 225 people were reported dead

© AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. At least 230 people died in a 7.1-magnitude earthquake that rattled Mexico on Tuesday.

This is according to a message the national coordinator of the country’s civil defense forces Louis Felipe Puente posted on his Twitter page.

"The death toll in Mexico increased to 100. The total number of [victims is] 230 people," he wrote.

Earlier, 225 people were reported dead.

According to the country’s national seismological service, the quake’s epicenter was located about 75 miles (over 120 km) away from the capital, at the depth of 57 km

After the earthquake, more than 10 aftershocks were registered.

