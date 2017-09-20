Germany 'takes note' of Trump’s statement on North Korea

BERLIN, September 20. /TASS/. Germany takes into consideration US President Donald Trump’s statement (who in his address to the UN General Assembly said that the United States will have no choice but to "totally destroy North Korea" in case of a threat), but reminds that there is no alternative to a peaceful solution, deputy government spokesperson Georg Streiter said on Wednesday.

"Germany has taken note of them [Trump’s words]," Streiter said.

"Along with this, yesterday, the chancellor [Angela Merkel] again reiterated her position and the position of the entire federal government, saying that there can be only a diplomatic, peaceful solution to this conflict."

On Tuesday, Trump in his address to the UN General Assembly said, "The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."

On September 15, North Korea fired another ballistic missile that flew over northern Japan’s Hokkaido Island towards the Pacific Ocean and fell some 2,200 km to the east of Cape Erimo. This is the sixth time since 1998 when a North Korean missile or its fragments fly over Japan’s territory. According to South Korea’s military, the missile was launched from Pyongyang’s area. The missile flew 3,700 km and reached an altitude of 770 km.