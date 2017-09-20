Germany 'takes note' of Trump’s statement on North Korea

Russian planes return to bases after Zapad-2017 exerciseMilitary & Defense September 20, 16:37
German Olaf Langer appointed head coach for Russian women’s basketball teamSport September 20, 16:13
Amur leopard conservation center opens in Russian Far EastSociety & Culture September 20, 16:01
Germany 'takes note' of Trump’s statement on North KoreaWorld September 20, 16:00
Gazprom plans talks on ‘western route’ supplies in China soonBusiness & Economy September 20, 15:59
Russian Emergencies Ministry ready to send rescue workers to quake-stricken MexicoWorld September 20, 15:48
Moldova’s breakaway republic requests observer status at UNWorld September 20, 15:21
No Russian president will let Crimea secede from Russia in future — ex-German chancellorWorld September 20, 15:06
Russia, Algeria discuss possible deliveries of SSJ-100 aircraft and MC-21Business & Economy September 20, 14:52
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BERLIN, September 20. /TASS/. Germany takes into consideration US President Donald Trump’s statement (who in his address to the UN General Assembly said that the United States will have no choice but to "totally destroy North Korea" in case of a threat), but reminds that there is no alternative to a peaceful solution, deputy government spokesperson Georg Streiter said on Wednesday.
"Germany has taken note of them [Trump’s words]," Streiter said.
"Along with this, yesterday, the chancellor [Angela Merkel] again reiterated her position and the position of the entire federal government, saying that there can be only a diplomatic, peaceful solution to this conflict."
On Tuesday, Trump in his address to the UN General Assembly said, "The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."
On September 15, North Korea fired another ballistic missile that flew over northern Japan’s Hokkaido Island towards the Pacific Ocean and fell some 2,200 km to the east of Cape Erimo. This is the sixth time since 1998 when a North Korean missile or its fragments fly over Japan’s territory. According to South Korea’s military, the missile was launched from Pyongyang’s area. The missile flew 3,700 km and reached an altitude of 770 km.