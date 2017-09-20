Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

French leader suggests conference on fighting terrorism propaganda next year

World
September 20, 5:14 UTC+3 UN

According to Emmanuel Macron, the fight against terrorism should be universal

Share
1 pages in this article

UN, September 20. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday suggested holding next year an international conference on fighting online propaganda of terrorism.

"France suggests holding in 2018 a conference on fighting terrorism on the internet," he said in his address to the UN General Assembly. "The fight against terrorism should be carried out in military, diplomatic, educational, cultural and moral aspects."

"We should also fight against the financing of terrorism. This is our common goal," Macron said.

According to the French leader, the fight against terrorism should be universal. "This fight should unite us all," he said. "Security is our priority.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test
2
Russian top brass calls on US to not hamper Damascus’ fight against terrorism
3
UK, US, France not to sign nuclear weapons ban treaty
4
EU refuses to recognize regional elections in Crimea, Sevastopol
5
Russia's advanced Sukhoi Su-35S fighter put into operation
6
Meeting of Russian, US leaders could be useful in evaluating ties — Lavrov
7
Ancient Greek fortress unearthed in southern Russia during energy bridge construction
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама