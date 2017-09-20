French leader suggests conference on fighting terrorism propaganda next year

UN, September 20. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday suggested holding next year an international conference on fighting online propaganda of terrorism.

"France suggests holding in 2018 a conference on fighting terrorism on the internet," he said in his address to the UN General Assembly. "The fight against terrorism should be carried out in military, diplomatic, educational, cultural and moral aspects."

"We should also fight against the financing of terrorism. This is our common goal," Macron said.

According to the French leader, the fight against terrorism should be universal. "This fight should unite us all," he said. "Security is our priority.".