Lavrov reiterates importance of Minsk-2 talks on Ukraine during meeting with Tillerson

UN, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday he reiterated the importance of implementing the Minsk agreements on Ukraine during his meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

He said the situation in Ukraine needs to be streamlined.

"There is clear approach of how this should be done - the Minsk agreements," he said. "Today we had a conversation with our US colleagues, followed by a meeting with Rex Tillerson. We reiterated our commitment to those documents, which must be fully implemented."

Lavrov leads the Russian delegation to the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly which opened in New York on September 12. The minister’s schedule includes several dozens of high-ranking events and bilateral meetings. On September 21, he will make a speech during the Assembly’s annual General Debate.