Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ceasefire agreements reached with commanders of seven armed groups in Syria

World
September 19, 19:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian reconciliation center drafted an agreement with three settlements in the province of Homs on joining the ceasefire

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Ceasefire agreements have been reached with commanders of seven illegal armed groups of 300 to 500 men in the Syrian provinces of Damascus and Daraa, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties said on Tuesday.

Read also

Russian top brass calls on US to not hamper Damascus’ fight against terrorism

"Agreements on cessation of hostilities have been reached with commanders of seven illegal armed groups of 300 to 500 men acting in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa," the center said in a press statement.

In the past day, as many as 41 gunmen laid down arms and switched over to the government troops near the settlement of Tahun Donguzia in the province of Homs.

On September 18, as many as 348 families, or 1,620 people, returned to their homes in the settlements of Tell Rifaat, Kafr Antun, Ahras, Juba, Wahshia and Hlisa in the province of Aleppo from the Manbij refugee camp. The Russian reconciliation center drafted an agreement with three settlements in the province of Homs on joining the ceasefire. The document is expected to be signed on September 21.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test
2
Russian top brass calls on US to not hamper Damascus’ fight against terrorism
3
Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises
4
Syria, Ukraine in focus of meeting between Russian, Hungarian top diplomats
5
Trump vows to 'totally destroy North Korea' if threatened
6
Ukrainian conflict led to spike in hate speech, Russophobia — Council of Europe
7
Russia ready to help Somalia in war on terror
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама