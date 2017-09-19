Ceasefire agreements reached with commanders of seven armed groups in Syria

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Ceasefire agreements have been reached with commanders of seven illegal armed groups of 300 to 500 men in the Syrian provinces of Damascus and Daraa, the Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties said on Tuesday.

"Agreements on cessation of hostilities have been reached with commanders of seven illegal armed groups of 300 to 500 men acting in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa," the center said in a press statement.

In the past day, as many as 41 gunmen laid down arms and switched over to the government troops near the settlement of Tahun Donguzia in the province of Homs.

On September 18, as many as 348 families, or 1,620 people, returned to their homes in the settlements of Tell Rifaat, Kafr Antun, Ahras, Juba, Wahshia and Hlisa in the province of Aleppo from the Manbij refugee camp. The Russian reconciliation center drafted an agreement with three settlements in the province of Homs on joining the ceasefire. The document is expected to be signed on September 21.