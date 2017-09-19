Next round of pan-Syrian talks in Geneva to be held in October, says De Mistura

UNITED NATIONS, September 19. /TASS/. Parties to the pan-Syrian peace talks in Geneva will discuss the dates of the next round at consultations in the course of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, Staffan de Mistura, the special envoy of the UN Secretary General for Syria told TASS on Tuesday.

He said the organizers of the talks supposed the next round would take place in October, as it should be held after the seventh round of the Astana process negotiations. As for the sixth round, he called it very useful, saying it had brought about very good results.

De Mistura did not rule out a possibility of unification of all the factions of the Syrian opposition into a single delegation at the Geneva talks, adding that UN officials would try to help the process.

He said in this context the UN was seeking to hold direct talks between the Syrian delegation and the opposition at the next rounds of Geneva negotiations.

The seventh round of pan-Syrian talks was held in Geneva in July. The government delegation met there with representatives of the Cairo, Moscow and Riyadh platforms of the opposition.