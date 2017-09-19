Kiev court reschedules hearing on abduction of Russian serviceman Odintsov

KIEV, September 19. /TASS/. Kiev’s Darnitsky District Court has rescheduled hearing on the case of Russian serviceman Maxim Odintsov abducted by the Ukrainian Security Service for September 26, lawyer for Odintsov, Valentin Rybin, told a TASS reporter on Tuesday.

"A break in the trial until September 26," he said. Darnitsky Court studied the prosecutor’s facts of evidence. "The prosecutor raised charges, and I pointed to the inadmissibility of evidence," the lawyer explained.

On August 8, the court prolonged Odintsov’s arrest until October 6.

On November 21, 2016, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian Security Service had abducted and taken to the Nikolayev Region ensign Maxim Odintsov and junior sergeant (volunteer) Alexander Baranov. According to information provided by the Russian Fleet’s headquarter representative, the Russian servicemen were lured from Crimea to Ukraine through figureheads "for alleged submission of documents confirming their graduation from Ukrainian higher educational institutions." The servicemen were detained immediately after crossing the border and charged with treason and desertion. They face up to 15 years in prison under Ukrainian law.