DPR: Ukraine’s, US’ refusal on Russian initiative reveals plans to continue war in Donbass

World
September 18, 22:50 UTC+3 DONETSK

According to the chief negotiator for the self-proclaimed DPR Denis Pushilin, Russia’s initiative has proved to be unacceptable for the current Ukrainian authorities and their partners

DONETSK, September 18. /TASS/. Ukraine’s and the United States’ refusal to work on the text of Russia’s draft resolution on deploying a UN contingent in Donbass to ensure security of the OSCE mission reveals their real plans to realize a kind of the Croatian scenario, Denis Pushilin, the chief negotiator for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic at the pace talks in Minsk, said on Monday.

"Ukraine’s and the United States’ refusal to work on the text of the Russia-initiated draft resolution on a UN mission in Donbass reveals the real motives of the Western partners. Such actions openly show what [Ukrainian President] Pyotr Poroshenko and his American friends really want," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

According to Pushilin, Russia’s initiative has proved to be unacceptable for the current Ukrainian authorities and their partners. "They are interested only in a force, armed scenario of regaining control over Donbass, a kind of the Croatian scenario, with deployment of peacekeepers across Donbass territories controlled by the republics and a force resolution of the conflict by proxy. Ukraine has already demonstrated its unwillingness to hold talks and is now openly sabotaging implementation of its political liabilities," he said, adding that Kiev and Washington have actually spoken "for further shelling, for continuation of the civil war."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on September 5 that Russia planned to submit to the United Nations Security Council a resolution on the deployment of international peacekeepers along the line of engagement in Donbass to ensure safety of the OSCE monitoring mission. He stressed however that deployment of a UN force could only be possible after weapons withdrawal from the area and upon agreement with the self-proclaimed Donbass republics.

Later, an agreement was reached that the UN contingent could be used to ensure security of OSCE monitors not only along the engagement line after the parties withdrew their weapons and forces but in other sites inspected by the OSCE mission.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told TASS earlier that the United States and Ukraine had said they were unprepared to work on the text of the Russian draft resolution as Kiev could offer an alternative document.

