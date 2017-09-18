Back to Main page
UN Secretary General plans discussing Syria, Ukraine with Russian Foreign Minister

World
September 18, 22:23 UTC+3

The official spokesperson for the Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric did not specify the time of the talks but other sources say it is likely to take place on September 21

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres plans holding a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later this week and he hopes his discussion with Lavrov will touch upon the situation in Ukraine and in Syria, the official spokesperson for the Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric told TASS.

"There are a number of pressing issues to discuss with the Russian Federation (…)," he said. "Syria, Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East in general and many others."

Dujarric did not specify the time of the talks but other sources say it is likely to take place on September 21.

Nor did he go into details regarding the contents of the talks, saying it would make sense wait until an official press release.

On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin made public a proposal to deploy an international mission along the line of contact in Donbass to ensure the safety of monitors from the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) of the European security organization OSCE.

He said along with it this deployment could happen only upon consent from the authorities of the self-proclaimed unrecognized Lugansk and Donetsk republics and the pullback of heavy armaments from the line of contact in strict compliance with the Minsk accords.

Somewhat later, Putin said the deployment of peacekeepers was possible not only along the line of contact.

The text of the resolution, which envisions deployment of the UN mission in Ukraine, has been submitted to the UN Security Council. Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told TASS on Sunday the delegations of Ukraine and the U.S. said right after the initial discussion of the document they were not prepared to work with it.

Ukraine said it might submit its own draft resolution to the UN envisioning the dispatch of UN peacekeepers to Donbass.

Реклама