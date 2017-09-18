Monument to paratroopers blown up in central Lugansk

Lithuania’s allegation about violation of its airspace are politicized - Russian MODMilitary & Defense September 18, 22:21
LUGANSK, September 18. /TASS/. A powerful explosion rocked central Lugansk on Monday, LuganskInformCenter reported.
"According to preliminary information, the blast hit the monument to paratroopers located at the Ukrainian theatre of music and drama. An airborne assault vehicle mounted on the monument’s pedestal is on fire," the news agency said.
An investigation is underway.