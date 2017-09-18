Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Monument to paratroopers blown up in central Lugansk

World
September 18, 21:03 UTC+3 LUGANSK

An investigation is underway

Share
1 pages in this article

LUGANSK, September 18. /TASS/. A powerful explosion rocked central Lugansk on Monday, LuganskInformCenter reported.

"According to preliminary information, the blast hit the monument to paratroopers located at the Ukrainian theatre of music and drama. An airborne assault vehicle mounted on the monument’s pedestal is on fire," the news agency said.

An investigation is underway.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
DPR: Ukraine’s, US’ refusal on Russian initiative reveals plans to continue war in Donbass
2
Lithuania’s allegation about violation of its airspace are politicized - Russian MOD
3
Russian diplomat comments on declaration on UN reform
4
Russian Defense Ministry denies Lithuania’s claims about violation of its airspace
5
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators
6
Russia may refrain from signing US-drafted declaration on UN reform — envoy
7
Monument to paratroopers blown up in central Lugansk
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама