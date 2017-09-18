Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Venezuelan leader likens himself to Joseph Stalin

World
September 18, 10:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Nicolas Maduro said that it seems to him he looks like Stalin

Share
1 pages in this article
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

© EPA/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro believes that he has much in common with Soviet leader Josef Stalin.

During his weekly TV program, "Sundays With Maduro," Maduro, 54, said: "There are people in the world who consider that I am the Caribbean Stalin. And I do look like him: look at my facial profile," he said.

Read also

President Maduro calls on global community to support Venezuela

"Sometimes I look in the mirror and it seems to me that I look like Stalin," he added.

Meanwhile, the president said world leaders criticizing him use much tougher measures in their countries than he does in his own. "[Spanish Prime Minister Mariano] Rajoy has deployed police to Catalonia to detain 700 mayors. Does he act like a dictator? Maduro, who allows the opposition to hold a plebiscite, or Rajoy who does not want Catalonia to have a say?" he said.

At the end of July, Venezuela held elections to the Constituent Assembly convened by Maduro’s decision without a preliminary referendum. The opposition boycotted the elections and refused to recognize their results or the outcome of the assembly’s work. Some countries in the Western Hemisphere likewise refused to recognize Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly, and the US slapped sanctions on Maduro.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian senator voices regret over Tillerson’s remarks on North Korea military option
2
Chinese warships arrive in Russia’s Primorye region for joint naval drills
3
China, Russia to boost cooperation in space, aviation sectors
4
Putin to inspect Zapad-2017 exercise on September 18
5
Press review: Moscow as mediator for Libyan crisis and Trump's threat on cutting UN budget
6
Future of peacekeeping mission to Donbass depends on stance of Kiev, Washington — Kremlin
7
Lavrov-Tillerson meeting sends positive signal, Russian senator says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама