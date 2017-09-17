Back to Main page
Russian, Belarusian pilots drill skills of using aviation of common air defense system

World
September 17, 21:13 UTC+3 MINSK

Apart from that, the Osa missile systems were used to hit targets imitating low-altitude air targets during the Zapad-2017 military exercises

MINSK, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s and Belarus’ military aircraft drilled the skills of interaction within the common air defense system during the Zapad-2017 (West-2017) military exercises, Belarusian Defense Ministry Spokesman Vladimir Makarov said on Sunday.

"The Russian and Belarusian military drilled the skills of using aviation, i.e. aviation of the Belarusian-Russian common regional air defense system, to hit the maneuver enemy," he said.

Thus, Belarusian Yak-130 planes and Russian Su-34 planes delivered a strike on the maneuver enemy by dropping bombs and firing non-guided missiles at the Domanovo firing range in Belarus. Apart from that, the Osa missile systems were used to hit targets imitating low-altitude air targets.

"Crews of Russian and Belarusian helicopters on Sunday drilled the skills of preventing state border trespassing in the airspace, destroying missile-defense systems of the maneuver enemy, as well as delivering an airstrike on the positions of the maneuver enemy," Makarov said.

A large-scale exercise Zapad-2017 began in Russia and Belarus on September 14. The drills are held at three proving grounds in Russia and six in Belarus involving 12,700 troops (7,200 Belarussian and 5,500 Russian), about 70 warplanes and helicopters, up to 680 ground vehicles, including about 250 tanks, 200 artillery pieces, multiple rocket launchers and mortars and ten warships.

The main purpose of the exercise is to improve the compatibility of command and control centers, test new documentation and let commanders of all levels practice planning and control of operations on the basis of experience gained in the latest military conflicts.

The exercise will last till September 20.

