Civilian wounded in shelling by Ukrainian troops of Donetsk’s suburb - DPR command

DONETSK, September 17. /TASS/. A civilian was wounded in shelling by Ukrainian troops of Donetsk’s Petrovsky district, Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the operations command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said on Sunday.

"A seventy-six-year-old civilian received a mine wound today in the morning. He was taken to hospital," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

On Saturday evening, Ukrainian troops fired ten 120mm caliber mines at Donetsk’s Kirovsky district. One shell hit a multi-storey apartment house, one civilian was wounded.

On August 23, the Trilateral Contacts Group on settling the Ukrainian crisis made yet another attempt to impose a ceasefire along the contact line. The so-called back-to-school ceasefire came into effect from August 25. However, on the that exact day, the DPR’s and LPR’s defense ministries reported that their territories had come under shelling by Ukrainian troops. Kiev, in turn, has been accusing the republics of violating the ceasefire.