Italy’s top prosecutor hopes Russia, Europe to join efforts against crime

Lavrov, Tillerson discuss Syria by phone — Russian Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 17, 1:26
Yak-130 crashes during training flight near BorisoglebskSociety & Culture September 16, 15:44
Putin welcomes Cross of Nation participantsSport September 16, 12:21
Putin's proposals on peacekeepers not grounds for easing sanctions, says MerkelWorld September 16, 9:56
Russian-Cuban cooperation in manufacturing developing successfully - officialBusiness & Economy September 16, 6:09
DPRK's ultimate objective is to reach military parity with US, says Kim Jong-unWorld September 16, 2:29
Russia may refrain from signing US-drafted declaration on UN reform - envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 16, 0:34
Islamic State claims responsibility for London underground terror attackWorld September 15, 23:37
Russian tennis president Shamil Tarpischev reelected IOC memberSport September 15, 21:53
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Europe should join efforts with Russia against crime, Franco Roberti, Italy’s anti-mafia and anti-terrorism chief, told reporters on Saturday after a friendly football match between officials of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office and Italian national anti-mafia and anti-terrorism directorate in Moscow.
"The world of crime, the world of mafia challenges us and we can face this challenge. The crime can be withstood through unity, understanding, supportiveness and joint coordinated work," Roberti said. "We in Italy and personally I are hopeful that the entire Europe will join our struggle against crime."
"Our department is in charge of the fight against mafia and crime. We alongside Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office stand up to strengthen international ties and bolster our cooperation," he added.
Roberti thanked the Russian prosecutor general on behalf of the Italian government and prosecutor’s office "for hospitality, warm welcome, human attitude and great prospects in cooperation between Russia and Europe.".