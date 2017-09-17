Back to Main page
Italy’s top prosecutor hopes Russia, Europe to join efforts against crime

World
September 17, 1:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"The crime can be withstood through unity, understanding, supportiveness and joint coordinated work," Roberti said

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Europe should join efforts with Russia against crime, Franco Roberti, Italy’s anti-mafia and anti-terrorism chief, told reporters on Saturday after a friendly football match between officials of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office and Italian national anti-mafia and anti-terrorism directorate in Moscow.

"The world of crime, the world of mafia challenges us and we can face this challenge. The crime can be withstood through unity, understanding, supportiveness and joint coordinated work," Roberti said. "We in Italy and personally I are hopeful that the entire Europe will join our struggle against crime."

"Our department is in charge of the fight against mafia and crime. We alongside Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office stand up to strengthen international ties and bolster our cooperation," he added.

Roberti thanked the Russian prosecutor general on behalf of the Italian government and prosecutor’s office "for hospitality, warm welcome, human attitude and great prospects in cooperation between Russia and Europe.".

