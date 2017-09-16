Peaceful life returns to liberated Deir ez-Zor

DEIR EZ-ZOR /Syria/, September 16. /TASS/. As the seizer was lifted off Deir ez-Zor in early September, peaceful life is returning to the city. The city in Syria’s north-east still faces problems with electricity and water, but works on infrastructures are under way.

"Our children have not seen fruit or clean drinking water for three years, many people were starving," the province’s Governor Mohammad Ibrahim Samra told reporters on Saturday. "Now we are receiving great support from the Syrian government and from the Russian friends - medicines, water, food, fuel."

A few days earlier, bakery equipment was brought to Deir ez-Zor from Damascus and the local could see fresh bread, which they had not seen from the moment the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) militants seized the area.

Now, food is delivered by cars, while only not long ago the Russian military had to air drop humanitarian assistance to the seized city.

Assault of the Syrian military

The Syrian military continue the assault near the city with the support from the Russian Aerospace Force.

"We tried for long to throw the militants from here, but they were shelling the area permanently. Here we fought for the mountain for a few days. Now we control the road, which the militants used to replenish ammunition and receive more manpower," a Syrian military Abdel Salakh told reporters.

The Syrian military managed to force the militants 5-7km from Deir ez-Zor - across the Euphrates River.

Hospitals wait for Russian doctors

Hospitals continue receiving the injured, as scattered groups of militants continue fighting near the city. The so-called "road of life" connecting Deir ez-Zor with the airport still remains under fire.

"We are grateful to Russia. As the city was liberated, we now have medicines, and - most importantly - experienced colleagues, who are ready to give advice," Doctor Bashar Assaf of the city’s hospital said. The city’s hospitals now experience a shortage of anesthesiologists and surgeons, his colleague Iser Ibrahim said, adding: "we would be happy to welcome at least for some time Russian military doctors."

Deir ez-Zor’s hospitals are short of anesthetics and ambulance cars, and the park of intensive care cars had been destroyed completely by the militants. The Syrian government says soon it will send over to the liberated city a big consignment of special vehicles. -0kar.