Putin's proposals on peacekeepers no grounds for easing sanctions, says Merkel

Putin's proposals on peacekeepers no grounds for easing sanctions, says MerkelWorld September 16, 9:56
Russian-Cuban cooperation in manufacturing developing successfully - officialBusiness & Economy September 16, 6:09
DPRK's ultimate objective is to reach military parity with US, says Kim Jong-unWorld September 16, 2:29
Russia may refrain from signing US-drafted declaration on UN reforming - envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 16, 0:34
Islamic State claims responsibility for London underground terror attackWorld September 15, 23:37
Russian tennis president Shamil Tarpischev reelected IOC memberSport September 15, 21:53
Russia’s Pskov monuments due to be listed as UNESCO World Heritage SiteSociety & Culture September 15, 21:45
Number of Russians doing charity work up by about 20% in past 10 years — pollSociety & Culture September 15, 20:22
FIFA World Cup Trophy goes on Russia-wide tour, expects to draw over 40 mln peopleSport September 15, 20:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BERLIN, September 16. /TASS/. Germany's Federal Chanceller Angela Merkel finds Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposals on deploying UN peacekeepers in Donbass to be interesting, yet she thinks it does not create the grounds for easing the sanctions against Russia.
She said it in an interview that the Funke media group published on Saturday.
"Substantial progress [in establishing ceasefire] should be made but unfortunately we don't see it so far," she said. "I think the Russian President's proposal to engage the UN forces for protection of the OSCE monitors is an interesting one," she said. "I spoke to President Putin a few days ago and said the UN forces should have access in all the places where the OSCE monitors are located."
"We should work in that direction but these are the buds that don't give the grounds for easing the sanctions," Merkel said.
Simultaneously, she voiced disagreement wih Christian Lindner, the leader of the Free Democratic Party, who propoed to shelve the discussions around Crimea and to build relations with Russia irrespectively of the 'Crimean issue'.
"I have a different stance on Crimea," Merkel said. She claimed Crimea's reunification with Russia contravened international law and claimed there was no putting up with it.