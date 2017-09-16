Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin's proposals on peacekeepers no grounds for easing sanctions, says Merkel

World
September 16, 9:56 UTC+3 BERLIN

Germany's Federal Chanceller thinks it does not create the grounds for easing the sanctions against Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

BERLIN, September 16. /TASS/. Germany's Federal Chanceller Angela Merkel finds Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposals on deploying UN peacekeepers in Donbass to be interesting, yet she thinks it does not create the grounds for easing the sanctions against Russia.

She said it in an interview that the Funke media group published on Saturday.

"Substantial progress [in establishing ceasefire] should be made but unfortunately we don't see it so far," she said. "I think the Russian President's proposal to engage the UN forces for protection of the OSCE monitors is an interesting one," she said. "I spoke to President Putin a few days ago and said the UN forces should have access in all the places where the OSCE monitors are located."

"We should work in that direction but these are the buds that don't give the grounds for easing the sanctions," Merkel said.

Simultaneously, she voiced disagreement wih Christian Lindner, the leader of the Free Democratic Party, who propoed to shelve the discussions around Crimea and to build relations with Russia irrespectively of the 'Crimean issue'.

"I have a different stance on Crimea," Merkel said. She claimed Crimea's reunification with Russia contravened international law and claimed there was no putting up with it.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin's proposals on peacekeepers no grounds for easing sanctions, says Merkel
2
Europe’s highest observation deck to be opened in Moscow in 2018
3
Russian, Finnish experts reckon St. Petersburg Meteorite may have fallen near Lake Seliger
4
Russia may refrain from signing US-drafted declaration on UN reforming - envoy
5
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
6
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy over 1,000 terrorist facilities in Syria in past week
7
Submarine defense: Russian subs posing Pacific threat to US Navy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама