Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

DPRK's ultimate objective is to reach military parity with US, says Kim Jong-un

World
September 16, 2:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

North Korean leader said the engineers and researchers had a task to continue working for a further upgrading of the missile industry

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. North Korean leader personally commanded on September 15 the launch of the Hwasong-12 missile that flew over Hokkaido towards the Pacific and the order on the launch was given instantaneously, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Saturday.

It quoted Kim Jong-un as saying Pyongyang’s ultimate goa was to attain military parity with the U.S.

The report said the missile had flown by the designated orbit and hit the assigned target.

Thus the North Korean forces verified the combat capability of a strategic ballistic missile at a medium and long range.

"Our final objective is to attain the practical parity of forces with the U.S.," KCNA said quoting Kim Jong-un’s remark to the staff-members of the department for defense industries at the Central Committee of the Korean Workers’ Party.

He said the engineers and researchers had a task to continue working for a further upgrading of the missile industry.

On Friday, the DPRK launched a yet another ballistic missile that flew over Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido towards the Pacific Ocean and fell into the water some 2,200 km to the east of Cape Erimo.

U.S. and South Korean military said the launch had taken place at a site near Pyongyang. Experts in Washington believe North Korea tested a medium-range missile.

Pyongyang carried out the launch just four days after the UN Security Council had adopted a resolution on toughening the international sanctions against North Korea.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pyotr Veliky and Admiral Ushakov warships ‘destroy’ enemy’s winged missiles at drill
2
Russia may refrain from signing US-drafted declaration on UN reforming - Russia's UN envoy
3
More than 1,000 gunmen switch sides to join Syrian army
4
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
5
Entrepreneurship in the Russian Far East: Risks and Protection
6
Russia’s Defense Ministry gets Tu-160 strategic bomber after upgrade
7
Russian MP comments on North Korea’s new missile launch
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама