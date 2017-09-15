Islamic State claims responsibility for London underground terror attackWorld September 15, 23:37
MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The terrorist group Islamic State (outlawed in Rissia) has claimed responsibility for the explosion that hit a London underground train at Parsons Green station on Friday, Reuters reported.
The explosion occurred at Parsons Green station at 08:20 local time. No one died in the blast but 29 people had to seek medical assistance. Twenty-one of them are still in hospitals.
Police said it was a terror attack. The Counter Terrorism Command are investigating into it.