Islamic State claims responsibility for London underground terror attack

World
September 15, 23:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

No one died in the blast but 29 people had to seek medical assistance

© EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The terrorist group Islamic State (outlawed in Rissia) has claimed responsibility for the explosion that hit a London underground train at Parsons Green station on Friday, Reuters reported.

The explosion occurred at Parsons Green station at 08:20 local time. No one died in the blast but 29 people had to seek medical assistance. Twenty-one of them are still in hospitals.

Police said it was a terror attack. The Counter Terrorism Command are investigating into it.

