OSCE notes progress in Donbass detainees’ exchange process

KIEV, September 15. /TASS/. Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to the Trilateral Contact Group on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine Martin Sajdik reported progress in addressing the Donbass detainees’ exchange issue.
"Even if you don’t believe it, I say ‘Yes,’" he told a TASS reporter on Friday in response to a question if there is any progress in the detainees’ exchange.
Sajdik noted that the Contact Group had carried out work to determine "an actual list of people to be exchanged." At the same time, he recognized that "there will be no final list, because people are released or die, and it is possible to speak of just a rough list."
At the same time, the special representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office declined to name the exact number of people on the lists, explaining that he does not want to become dependent on these figures. "Because it is dangerous, as these are all people," he explained.
Exchange of all detainees is one of the key issues in the Set of Measures to implement the Minsk accords.