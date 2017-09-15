UN Security Council to meet amid North Korea’s missile launch

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will hold emergency consultations on Friday amid North Korea’s new missile launch, a UN diplomatic source told TASS.

The consultations will begin at around 10 p.m. Moscow time (19.00 GMT). Reuters reported that the meeting will be convened at the request of the United States and Japan.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on Russia and China in a statement on Friday to "indicate their intolerance for these reckless missile launches by taking direct actions of their own."

North Korea fired another ballistic missile on Friday that flew over northern Japan’s Hokkaido Island towards the Pacific Ocean and fell some 2,200 km to the east of Cape Erimo. This is the sixth time since 1998 when a North Korean missile or its fragments fly over Japan’s territory.

According to South Korea’s military, the launch was carried out from Pyongyang’s area. The missile flew 3,700 km and reached the altitude of 770 km, Yonhap said.