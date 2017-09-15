Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN Security Council to meet amid North Korea’s missile launch

World
September 15, 4:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Reuters reported that the meeting will be convened at the request of the United States and Japan

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will hold emergency consultations on Friday amid North Korea’s new missile launch, a UN diplomatic source told TASS.

The consultations will begin at around 10 p.m. Moscow time (19.00 GMT). Reuters reported that the meeting will be convened at the request of the United States and Japan.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on Russia and China in a statement on Friday to "indicate their intolerance for these reckless missile launches by taking direct actions of their own."

North Korea fired another ballistic missile on Friday that flew over northern Japan’s Hokkaido Island towards the Pacific Ocean and fell some 2,200 km to the east of Cape Erimo. This is the sixth time since 1998 when a North Korean missile or its fragments fly over Japan’s territory.

According to South Korea’s military, the launch was carried out from Pyongyang’s area. The missile flew 3,700 km and reached the altitude of 770 km, Yonhap said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
More than 1,000 gunmen switch sides to join Syrian army
2
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
3
Russia's Northern Fleet drills involve ten submarines
4
Iskander-M system gets new types of missiles — manufacturer
5
Russia and ExxonMobil sign amicable agreement— Finance Ministry
6
'Black holes' of the Russian Navy
7
Russian military units get cutting-edge electronic warfare systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама