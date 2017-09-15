Back to Main page
Japan says Pyongyang launched intercontinental ballistic missile

World
September 15, 3:18 UTC+3 TOKYO

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Japan’s self-defense forces did not take steps to destroy the missile

Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, September 15. /TASS/. Japan considers that North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told a meeting of the National Security Council.

"We think this was an intercontinental ballistic missile," the minister said, according to the NHK TV channel.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Japan’s self-defense forces did not take steps to destroy the missile.

The US Pacific Command believes that North Korea launched an intermediate range ballistic missile that originated from the Sunan, a command spokesman Dave Benham said.

North Korea fired another ballistic missile on Friday that flew over northern Japan’s Hokkaido Island towards the Pacific Ocean and fell some 2,000 km to the east of Cape Erimo. This is the sixth time since 1998 when a North Korean missile or its fragments fly over Japan’s territory.

According to South Korea’s military, the launch was carried out from Pyongyang’s area. The missile flew 3,700 km and reached the altitude of 770 km, Yonhap said.

