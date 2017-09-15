North Korea launches missile that flew over Japan towards Pacific Ocean

TOKYO, September 15. /TASS/. North Korea fired another ballistic missile on Friday that flew over the northern Japan Hokkaido Island towards the Pacific Ocean, the Japanese government said referring to the data of the nationwide warning system J-Alert.

Amid the missile launch, the citizens of northeastern Japan were ordered to hide in solid buildings and basements. They were asked to report to police if any fragments of the missile falls.

According to the South Korean military, the launch was carried out from Pyongyang’s area. This is the sixth time when North Korea launches a missile over Japan’s territory.

The Japanese government has voiced a strong protest to North Korea over the ballistic missile launch, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

According to Yonhap, the missile likely reached altitude of 770 km and flew 3,700 km.