Kaspersky Lab CEO says ready to testify to US Congress to address allegations

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus firm Kaspersky Lab, said on Thursday he is ready to testify to US Congress to address the allegations against the company.
"I appreciate and accept the invitation to testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and if I can get an expedited visa, I look forward to publicly addressing the allegations about my company and its products," Kaspersky said in a statement in English sent to TASS by his company’s press service.
In his latest tweet, Kaspersky posted a photo of the invitation for the hearing in the House of Representatives due on September 27, writing in red color "offer accepted."
On Wednesday, the US Department of Homeland Security announced that Kaspersky Lab products threatened the country’s national security and urged US government agencies to abandon its products. According to the department, the Russian company's products can be used by Russian authorities to access government documents of the United States.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the US authorities’ decision on Kaspersky Lab as politically motivated. The Russian authorities said the move is the manifestation of unfair competition.