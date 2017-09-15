Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kaspersky Lab CEO says ready to testify to US Congress to address allegations

World
September 15, 1:07 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

"I appreciate and accept the invitation to testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space, and Technology," Eugene Kaspersky said

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus firm Kaspersky Lab, said on Thursday he is ready to testify to US Congress to address the allegations against the company.

"I appreciate and accept the invitation to testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and if I can get an expedited visa, I look forward to publicly addressing the allegations about my company and its products," Kaspersky said in a statement in English sent to TASS by his company’s press service.

In his latest tweet, Kaspersky posted a photo of the invitation for the hearing in the House of Representatives due on September 27, writing in red color "offer accepted."

On Wednesday, the US Department of Homeland Security announced that Kaspersky Lab products threatened the country’s national security and urged US government agencies to abandon its products. According to the department, the Russian company's products can be used by Russian authorities to access government documents of the United States.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the US authorities’ decision on Kaspersky Lab as politically motivated. The Russian authorities said the move is the manifestation of unfair competition.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
More than 1,000 gunmen switch sides to join Syrian army
2
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
3
Russia's Northern Fleet drills involve ten submarines
4
Iskander-M system gets new types of missiles — manufacturer
5
Russia and ExxonMobil sign amicable agreement— Finance Ministry
6
'Black holes' of the Russian Navy
7
Russian military units get cutting-edge electronic warfare systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама