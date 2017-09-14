Russian, US delegations hold meeting on Syria in Astana

Ukrainian court rejects Gazprom’s appeal against $6.7 penaltyBusiness & Economy September 14, 11:30
Deputy head of Russian Federal Penitentiary Service charged with embezzling $2.7 mlnSociety & Culture September 14, 10:36
Zapad-2017 strategic exercise kicks off in Russia and BelarusMilitary & Defense September 14, 9:05
Russian Defense Ministry confident relations with NATO will be restoredMilitary & Defense September 14, 8:51
South Korea plans to provide $8 mln humanitarian aid to North KoreaWorld September 14, 8:43
Director Serebrennikov’s arrest has nothing to do with politics, says Russian ministerWorld September 14, 4:00
Russian diplomat reminds US about fair competition over situation with Kaspersky LabRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 14, 3:58
Russia not to pay contribution to PACE until it changes its regulations - senior MPRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 14, 3:55
US striving to remove Russian language from Ukrainian schools curriculumsWorld September 14, 2:53
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, September 14. /TASS/. Russia and the US are holding bilateral consultations on the sidelines of the Astana international meeting on Syria, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS on Thursday.
"A meeting is underway between the Russian and US delegations," the source said. "Russian delegation members have already met with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura," he added.
The Russian delegation to the Astana meeting is led by Special Presidential Representative for resolving the Syrian crisis Alexander Lavrentyev, while the US delegation is headed by Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Satterfield.