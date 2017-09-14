Russian, US delegations hold meeting on Syria in Astana

ASTANA, September 14. /TASS/. Russia and the US are holding bilateral consultations on the sidelines of the Astana international meeting on Syria, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS on Thursday.

"A meeting is underway between the Russian and US delegations," the source said. "Russian delegation members have already met with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura," he added.

The Russian delegation to the Astana meeting is led by Special Presidential Representative for resolving the Syrian crisis Alexander Lavrentyev, while the US delegation is headed by Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Satterfield.