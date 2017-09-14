Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Director Serebrennikov’s arrest has nothing to do with politics, says Russian minister

World
September 14, 4:00 UTC+3 PARIS

Apart from that, he confirmed that Alexei Uchitel’s controversial film Matilda would soon be screened in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© Dmitrij Serebrjakov/TASS

PARIS, September 14. /TASS/. The arrest of Russian theatrical producer and director Kirill Serebrennikov, who is charged with misspending 68 million rubles (1.18 million U.S. dollars), has nothing to do with politics, Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky said in an interview Thursday’s issue of France’s Le Figaro ahead of his visit to France beginning on September 15.

"Kirill Serebrennikov’s home arrest has nothing to do with politics," he stressed, adding that it is about "embezzling government funds at his theatrical center."

Apart from that, he confirmed that Alexei Uchitel’s controversial film Matilda would soon be screened in Russia. "From the point of view of law, there are no violations that could justify a ban," he noted. He condemned "the hysteria unleashed around the film which in no way insults the memory of Czar Nicholas II."

Touching on cultural exchanges between Russia and France, Medinsky singled out the exhibition of masterpieces from the collection of the acclaimed Russian art collector of the early 20th century, Sergei Shchukin, at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris that was organized by Russia’s biggest arts museums - the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts, the Tretyakov Gallery and St. Petersburg’s Hermitage Museum. "This exhibition was visited by 1.25 million people and could boast of being the most popular in France’s history," the Russian minister said.

According to Medinsky, Russia plans to organize another exhibition at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris in 2020. It will be dedicated to the collection of the Ivan Morozov family, "who were big fans of French impressionists," he said. "We would like it set yet another record.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Gazprom's partners in Nord Stream-2 may revise financing mechanism
2
Moscow hit by nearly 100 bomb threat calls
3
Kremlin believes insults against Putin in Focus magazine inadmissible
4
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
5
Deliveries of Mi-28NM helicopters may start in 2018
6
Kiev seeks to complicate Russians’ entry to Ukraine
7
Russia and Syria create joint air defense system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама