Director Serebrennikov’s arrest has nothing to do with politics, says Russian minister

PARIS, September 14. /TASS/. The arrest of Russian theatrical producer and director Kirill Serebrennikov, who is charged with misspending 68 million rubles (1.18 million U.S. dollars), has nothing to do with politics, Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky said in an interview Thursday’s issue of France’s Le Figaro ahead of his visit to France beginning on September 15.

"Kirill Serebrennikov’s home arrest has nothing to do with politics," he stressed, adding that it is about "embezzling government funds at his theatrical center."

Apart from that, he confirmed that Alexei Uchitel’s controversial film Matilda would soon be screened in Russia. "From the point of view of law, there are no violations that could justify a ban," he noted. He condemned "the hysteria unleashed around the film which in no way insults the memory of Czar Nicholas II."

Touching on cultural exchanges between Russia and France, Medinsky singled out the exhibition of masterpieces from the collection of the acclaimed Russian art collector of the early 20th century, Sergei Shchukin, at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris that was organized by Russia’s biggest arts museums - the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts, the Tretyakov Gallery and St. Petersburg’s Hermitage Museum. "This exhibition was visited by 1.25 million people and could boast of being the most popular in France’s history," the Russian minister said.

According to Medinsky, Russia plans to organize another exhibition at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris in 2020. It will be dedicated to the collection of the Ivan Morozov family, "who were big fans of French impressionists," he said. "We would like it set yet another record.".