World suffers due to worsening relations between US and Russia — UN Secretary General

World
September 13, 21:46 UTC+3 THE UNITED NATIONS

Many of the problems in the world are easier to solve if the two countries have a common position, Antonio Guterres said

Share
1 pages in this article

THE UNITED NATIONS, September 13. /TASS/. Constructive relations between Russia and the United States are a cornerstone for international stability and the international community as a whole suffers when they worsen, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

Putin expects to find compromises with Trump in world's interests

When asked by TASS to comment on the crisis in relations between Moscow and Washington, Guterres said, "I think it is obvious that an important pillar for international peace and security should be a very positive and constructive relationship between the United States and the Russian Federation. And I can only wish that this relationship is established."

The UN secretary general is convinced that "when these relationship is not good the international community as a whole suffers."

"I think, this is obvious and it is clear for me that many of the problems in the world are easier to solve if the two countries have a common position and work together to address those problems," he said.

