Prime minister says military cooperation with Russia is very important to Lebanon

World
September 13, 18:31 UTC+3 BEIRUT

Lebanon and Russia are partners in common fight against terrorism, the country's prime minister said

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Lebanon plans to establish military cooperation with Russia

BEIRUT, September 13. /TASS/. Lebanon attaches utmost importance to military cooperation with Russia, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri told reporters after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, according to the Lebanese television.

"We are partners with Russia in common fight against terrorism. The intelligence agencies of both countries are constantly exchanging information," he said.

"We plan to re-equip our army and security forces now, and we discussed this issue with President Putin," Hariri stressed. "I believe that relations with Russia in military technical cooperation will be good."

