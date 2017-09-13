Kiev seeks to complicate Russians’ entry to Ukraine

KIEV, September 13. /TASS/. The Kiev government has approved measures to implement the Ukrainian Security and Defense Council’s decision to strengthen control over foreigners’ arrivals in the country, their departures and compliance with the rules of staying in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) is expected to adopt a list of countries posing a high migration risk before September 30. The SBU and the Interior Ministry have been handed instructions to include Russia in the list and inform the cabinet and the Security and Defense Council on that.

Before September 20, the Interior Ministry, Migration Service and Regional Development Ministry are expected to improve the legislation concerning the whereabouts registration of foreign nationals.

The Interior Ministry, State Border Service and other agencies have been tasked to strengthen control over foreigners and stateless persons crossing the country’s border.

Before October 30, the Interior Ministry, Foreign Ministry and State Border Service are required to implement a plan concerning the border crossing of Russian nationals who hold biometric passports. The SBU has been tasked to consider the possibility of developing a digital mechanism allowing foreign nationals to inform the Ukrainian authorities about their arrival.

Starting from January 1, 2018, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Migration Service and State Border Service are obliged to bring into force a national biometric verification and identification system. The state agencies also need to find a way to record the biometric data of foreign citizens, including Russian nationals, while they cross the border.

Besides, several ministries have been handed instructions to set up administrative services centers near border checkpoints before November 30.