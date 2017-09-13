Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev seeks to complicate Russians’ entry to Ukraine

World
September 13, 16:43 UTC+3 KIEV

The Ukrainian Security Service is expected to adopt a list of countries posing a high migration risk before September 30

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, September 13. /TASS/. The Kiev government has approved measures to implement the Ukrainian Security and Defense Council’s decision to strengthen control over foreigners’ arrivals in the country, their departures and compliance with the rules of staying in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) is expected to adopt a list of countries posing a high migration risk before September 30. The SBU and the Interior Ministry have been handed instructions to include Russia in the list and inform the cabinet and the Security and Defense Council on that.

Read also

Putin will 'definitely react' in case Ukraine introduces visa regime, spokesman warns

Before September 20, the Interior Ministry, Migration Service and Regional Development Ministry are expected to improve the legislation concerning the whereabouts registration of foreign nationals.

The Interior Ministry, State Border Service and other agencies have been tasked to strengthen control over foreigners and stateless persons crossing the country’s border.

Before October 30, the Interior Ministry, Foreign Ministry and State Border Service are required to implement a plan concerning the border crossing of Russian nationals who hold biometric passports. The SBU has been tasked to consider the possibility of developing a digital mechanism allowing foreign nationals to inform the Ukrainian authorities about their arrival.

Starting from January 1, 2018, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Migration Service and State Border Service are obliged to bring into force a national biometric verification and identification system. The state agencies also need to find a way to record the biometric data of foreign citizens, including Russian nationals, while they cross the border.

Besides, several ministries have been handed instructions to set up administrative services centers near border checkpoints before November 30.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin rejects Hillary Clinton’s claim about Putin having ‘personal vendetta’ against her
2
Moscow made its proposals for resumption of cooperation to Washington — Kremlin
3
Kremlin believes insults against Putin in Focus magazine inadmissible
4
Kremlin says restrictions in Matilda’s release under extremists’ pressure are undesirable
5
Governance of pro-European parties left bitter legacy for Moldova, president says
6
Diplomat blasts US pollution charges against consulate as another Russophobic stunt
7
Russia test-launches intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама