Lebanon’s premier set to raise level of economic ties with Russia

SOCHI, September 13. /TASS/. Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri is hopeful for as high level of economic ties and defense cooperation as the level of political relations between Lebanon and Russia, he said on Wednesday at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Luckily, the level of political contacts between our countries is splendid, so we would like to raise our economic ties and cooperation in defense technology to the same level," Hariri said.
The Lebanese prime minister pointed out that in the coming talks he and Putin would focus on bilateral economic relations and "on Lebanon’s ordeal amid the developments in the region." He was hopeful that the talks would be meaningful.