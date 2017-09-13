Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hurricane Irma devastates Cuba’s tourism infrastructure

World
September 13, 13:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Last weekend, Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic hurricane seen in over a decade, tore across almost the entire northern coast of Cuba

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Cuba’s tourism infrastructure, including the resort Varadero, was heavily damaged by Hurricane Irma, the Russian Agency for Tourism said on Wednesday.

Read also

Hurricane Irma’s trail of destruction in Cuba leaves 10 dead

Last weekend, Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic hurricane seen in over a decade, tore across almost the entire northern coast of Cuba. According to the authorities, Irma’s trail of destruction left 10 people dead and seriously damaged the island’s economy.

"The Agency received a message from the Russian Embassy in Cuba that as a result of Hurricane Irma, the infrastructure of key tourist centers, including the popular resort Varadero, was seriously damaged. Water and energy supplies along with communication networks have been disrupted. Additionally, hotel facilities have been affected. There is a possibility of a shortage in food supplies," the Agency stated.

According to the Russian Agency for Tourism, there are about 1,500 Russian tourists in Cuba at the moment. The Crisis Management Center of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not receive any information on Russian citizens being affected by the hurricane.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin rejects Hillary Clinton’s claim about Putin having ‘personal vendetta’ against her
2
Diplomat blasts US pollution charges against consulate as another Russophobic stunt
3
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
4
Press review: Turkey to spend $2 bln on S-400 and Moscow expects US to extend New START
5
OPEC countries fulfill plan to reduce output by 82%, countries outside OPEC - by 118%
6
Russia sends warship on mission to fight pirates in Atlantic Ocean
7
Austria’s justice minister approves extradition of North Ossetian crime boss to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама