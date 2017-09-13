Hurricane Irma devastates Cuba’s tourism infrastructure

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Cuba’s tourism infrastructure, including the resort Varadero, was heavily damaged by Hurricane Irma, the Russian Agency for Tourism said on Wednesday.

Last weekend, Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic hurricane seen in over a decade, tore across almost the entire northern coast of Cuba. According to the authorities, Irma’s trail of destruction left 10 people dead and seriously damaged the island’s economy.

"The Agency received a message from the Russian Embassy in Cuba that as a result of Hurricane Irma, the infrastructure of key tourist centers, including the popular resort Varadero, was seriously damaged. Water and energy supplies along with communication networks have been disrupted. Additionally, hotel facilities have been affected. There is a possibility of a shortage in food supplies," the Agency stated.

According to the Russian Agency for Tourism, there are about 1,500 Russian tourists in Cuba at the moment. The Crisis Management Center of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not receive any information on Russian citizens being affected by the hurricane.