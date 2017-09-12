Back to Main page
72nd session of UN General Assembly begins in New York

World
September 12, 23:48 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

President Miroslav Lajcak declared the session open

UNITED NATIONS, September 12. /TASS/. UN General Assembly, has begun its 72nd annual session at the UN headquarters in New York.

Its President, Miroslav Lajcak, declared the session open and offered the delegations of the 193 member-states to hold a minute's silence for prayer and contemplation.

