Iranian top diplomat to visit Russia on September 13

World
September 12, 17:41 UTC+3 GORKI

The situation in the Middle East will be in focus of the Iranian top diplomat's talks in Russia

GORKI, September 12. /TASS/. The situation in the Middle East, in particular in Syria, will be in focus of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s talks in Russia on September 13, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

"The talks will center round everything that concerns the Middle East, Syria, the situation in the region in general. We have close contacts with the Iranians, on-going consultations on all issues, including concerning the situation in Iraq, in the Gulf, on counter-terrorism efforts," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mehr news agency said that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif planned to visit Russia’s Sochi on September 13.

