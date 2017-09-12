Iranian top diplomat to visit Russia on September 13

Diplomat sees no out-of-court settlements to return Russian diplomatic property in USRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 12, 17:52
Lavrov and Tillerson to meet at UN General Assembly sessionRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 12, 17:46
Ambassador says UN resolution is 'a challenge' for North KoreaWorld September 12, 17:45
Ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup to start on September 14Sport September 12, 17:40
Russia’s two top cinema chains cancel controversial tsar movie amid safety concernsSociety & Culture September 12, 17:39
Top Russian and Chinese officials launch joint cartoon projectSociety & Culture September 12, 17:18
Russian ship Kruzenshtern to dock at German port instead of Finland’s MariehamnMilitary & Defense September 12, 17:11
Russia expects over 1.5 million Chinese tourists in 2017Business & Economy September 12, 16:40
Lebanon plans to establish military cooperation with RussiaMilitary & Defense September 12, 16:38
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
GORKI, September 12. /TASS/. The situation in the Middle East, in particular in Syria, will be in focus of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s talks in Russia on September 13, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.
"The talks will center round everything that concerns the Middle East, Syria, the situation in the region in general. We have close contacts with the Iranians, on-going consultations on all issues, including concerning the situation in Iraq, in the Gulf, on counter-terrorism efforts," he said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Mehr news agency said that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif planned to visit Russia’s Sochi on September 13.