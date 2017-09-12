Paris, Moscow maintain dialogue on humanitarian deliveries to Syria

PARIS, September 12. /TASS/. France and Russia are maintaining dialogue on issues of humanitarian deliveries to Syria, the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"Access of civilian population to humanitarian assistance is an absolute necessity and France’s requirement in its dialogue on Syria with all its partners," the ministry said. "We continue our dialogue with Russia to ensure comprehensive, unconditional and unimpeded delivery of aid."

"As concerns restoration, France and its European partners have clearly stated their position on that matter. Thus, there can be no lasting restoration without a clear political perspective and without the return of refugees and displaced persons," the ministry stressed.