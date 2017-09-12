More than 2,800 civilians killed in Donbass conflict — UN

GENEVA, September 12. /TASS/. More than 2,800 civilians have been killed and 7,000 to 9,000 wounded during the conflict in eastern Ukraine, according to a report published on Tuesday by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

"From May 16 to August 15, 2017, OHCHR recorded 161 conflict-related civilian casualties (26 deaths and 135 injuries), slightly more than half of which were caused by shelling," OHCHR said in a report on the human rights situation in Ukraine. The organization expressed concern with the absence of a mechanism that could help victims seek redress for the damage inflicted to their health and compensation for the lost property.

The OHCHR pointed out to the continuous human rights violations in the conflict zone, including illegal detentions, killings, abductions and tortures. That said, the social and economic situation in the region continues deteriorating, Difficulties caused by fighting and growing unemployment led to the growth of poverty on both sides of the contact line, the report says.