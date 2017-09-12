Back to Main page
Leader of Japan’s ruling coalition member party embarks on visit to Russia

World
September 12, 7:18 UTC+3 TOKYO

During his visit to Russia, Natsuo Yamaguchi may hold a meeting with Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko

TOKYO, September 12. /TASS/. Natsuo Yamaguchi, the leader of Japan’s New Komeito party, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has embarked on a visit to Russia. Before departure, Yamaguchi told reporters about the goals of his visit.

"Japanese-Russian relations are evolving, particularly in connection with joint economic activities [on the South Kuril Islands - TASS]," he said. "I would like to hold talks with Russia on issues related to our goal, which is making a peace treaty," Yamaguchi added.

According to earlier reports, during his visit to Russia, Yamaguchi may hold a meeting with Chairperson of the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko. In 2016, the two politicians met during Matviyenko’s visit to Japan. At the meeting, Yamaguchi expressed his wish to visit Russia and pledged to do it when the opportunity occurred.

