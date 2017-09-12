North Korea issue no threat for security at 2018 Olympics

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula pose no threat to the Olympic Games scheduled to be held in South Korea’s Pyeongchang in February 2018, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said at a press conference following the first day of the IOC Session in Lima, Peru.

On Monday, the United States Security Council adopted a resolution tightening sanctions against North Korea over its sixth nuclear test.

"There is so far not even a hint that there is a threat for the security of the games in the context of the tensions between North Korea and some other countries," Bach said adding that he expected the conflict to be resolved diplomatically.

"We are also keeping the door open for the athletes of the DPRK. The Games are open for all national Olympic committees. This contact continues," the IOC president pointed out. "We are following the North Korean athletes taking part in qualification events. We offered to the National Olympic committee to support these athletes when needed," Bach said.

The 2018 Olympic Gameswill take place in South Korea’s Pyeongchang on February 9-25, 2018.