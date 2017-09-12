OSCE Chairman-in-Office welcomes talks on Ukraine between Merkel, Putin

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairman-in-Office, Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz has welcomed the agreement reached by Moscow and Berlin on deploying UN peacekeepers to eastern Ukraine in order to ensure the security of the OSCE monitors.

"Welcome talks between Chancellor Merkel and President Putin on improving the safety of the OSCE SMM [Special Monitoring Mission] in Ukraine," he wrote on Twitter. "Initiatives, including by the UN, to increase the security of SMM monitors are crucial," Kurz added.

On September 11, in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed it might be possible to deploy UN peacekeepers not only along the line of contact in Donbass.

"In response to Angela Merkel’s ideas, the Russian leader expressed his readiness to complement the functions if a UN mission described in the Russian draft resolution of the UN Security Council," the Kremlin’s press service said. "It is presumed that the UN personnel responsible for guarding OSCE monitors may be performing their functions not only along the line of contact, but also in other places the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission inspectors may be visiting in accordance with the Minsk package of measures."

The conversation between the two leaders was initiated by Germany.