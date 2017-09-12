Back to Main page
German top diplomat says more inclined to talk with Putin than with Lavrov

World
September 12, 2:00 UTC+3 BERLIN

Sigmar Gabriel said that "Lavrov is a very interesting figure"

Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, September 12. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has said that sometimes he feels awkward at meetings with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov who is capable of citing UN Security Council resolutions from memory.

On Monday, while addressing a panel discussion organized by the Handelsblatt daily, Gabriel said that "Lavrov is a very interesting figure." "If you meet him at four in the morning or wake him up at night, or even both, he will cite to you the second paragraph, the left column of page 64 of the Resolution 2312 dated a certain year… He knows it by heart," the German foreign minister said.

"First, I have no wish to reread it. Second, I am not at all sure if he says as it is or just makes it all up. Third, he is far too experienced for me," Gabriel added.

"This is why it is easier for me [to interact] with Putin - he does not know resolutions," the German top diplomat said adding that "of course, this suggestion is a joke."

"I value them both very much," Gabriel concluded.

