Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Top diplomat stresses Germany’s paramount interest in good relations with Russia

World
September 11, 21:30 UTC+3 BERLIN

Sigmar Gabriel expressed hope that Washington, too, would join the decision to remove the anti-Russian sanctions in case of ceasefire in Donbass

Share
1 pages in this article
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel

© EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

BERLIN, September 11. /TASS/. There is not any other country that would be interested in fair relations with Russia as strongly as Germany, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday.

"This will happen at the moment ceasefire take hold in Donbass," he said.

"My appeal is this," he said. "We need to attain some sort of a policy of detente with Russia. No other country is interested in this as strongly as Germany, both economically and politically."

Read also

Merkel: Lifting anti-Russian sanctions would benefit both Russia and Germany

German top diplomat slams US anti-Russian sanctions

It is possible to discuss disputable issues with Putin unequivocally — German top envoy

Putin hails growing ties between Russia and Germany

"A formal solution would say, "Full lifting of sanctions for full-fledged ceasefire," Gabriel said.

"In the meantime, that’s a totally unrealistic position," he said. "We adopted decisions on sanctions step by step and we should lift them step by step, too."

Gabriel expressed the hope Washington, too, would join the decision to remove the sanctions in case of ceasefire in Donbass and the dispatch of a UN mission there.

"I think that if we attain peace, then we’ll find US readiness on the issue of the first removal of sanctions," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey ready to assist Myanmar refugees — Erdogan
2
Moscow announces more tit-for-tat moves on US diplomatic missions in Russia
3
Ex-president advises Poland to avoid disputes with Germany over WWII reparations issue
4
US military presence in Syria violates international law — Lavrov
5
Senior envoy expresses protest to US over infringing upon Russian diplomatic immunity
6
Lavrov praises Saudi Arabian policy towards Syria
7
Russian sappers arrive in Syria's Deir ez-Zor
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама