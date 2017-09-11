Top diplomat stresses Germany’s paramount interest in good relations with Russia

Top diplomat stresses Germany’s paramount interest in good relations with RussiaWorld September 11, 21:30
Senior envoy expresses protest to US over infringing upon Russian diplomatic immunityRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 11, 20:57
Moscow screening of controversial tsar movie cancelled for technical reasonsSociety & Culture September 11, 18:52
Putin agrees peacekeepers may be stationed away from engagement line in DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 11, 18:38
Hurricane Irma’s trail of destruction in Cuba leaves 10 deadWorld September 11, 18:05
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its presentSociety & Culture September 11, 17:27
Defense chief thanks Italians for memorial to Russian hero who died fighting IS in SyriaSociety & Culture September 11, 17:04
Northern Fleet begins evacuating scrap metal from Arctic islandBusiness & Economy September 11, 16:57
Russian economy becoming less dependent on energy prices — PM MedvedevBusiness & Economy September 11, 16:08
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BERLIN, September 11. /TASS/. There is not any other country that would be interested in fair relations with Russia as strongly as Germany, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday.
"This will happen at the moment ceasefire take hold in Donbass," he said.
"My appeal is this," he said. "We need to attain some sort of a policy of detente with Russia. No other country is interested in this as strongly as Germany, both economically and politically."
"A formal solution would say, "Full lifting of sanctions for full-fledged ceasefire," Gabriel said.
"In the meantime, that’s a totally unrealistic position," he said. "We adopted decisions on sanctions step by step and we should lift them step by step, too."
Gabriel expressed the hope Washington, too, would join the decision to remove the sanctions in case of ceasefire in Donbass and the dispatch of a UN mission there.
"I think that if we attain peace, then we’ll find US readiness on the issue of the first removal of sanctions," he said.