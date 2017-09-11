Hurricane Irma’s trail of destruction in Cuba leaves 10 dead

Moscow screening of controversial tsar movie cancelled for technical reasonsSociety & Culture September 11, 18:52
HABANA, September 11. /TASS/. Ten people have died in Cuba as a result of Hurricane "Irma" that pounded the country last weekend, Cuba’s Civil Defense Headquarters said on Monday.
"Since Hurricane "Irma" hit Cuba we had received information about 10 deaths in Havana and in the provinces of Matanzas, Camaguey, and Ciego-de-Avila," the office noted.
Most people died as a result of the buildings where they resided in collapsing on them during the hurricane.
On September 5, Hurricane "Irma" reached category 5, the maximum on Sapphire-Simpson scale, and battered Cuba near the island Cayo Romano in the north of the central province of Camaguey. According to meteorologists, hurricanes of this magnitude haven’t struck the island since 1932. Next day "Irma" dropped down to category 3 and struck the Northern coast of Cuba.
Before hammering Cuba, the hurricane raged through the Caribbean and seriously damaged Puerto Rico as well as islands controlled by the UK, the Netherlands and France.
Consequently, Hurricane "Irma" left 38 people dead in total.