Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s leader lashes out at Georgian Ex-President Saakashvili for crossing border

World
September 11, 15:16 UTC+3 KIEV

On July 26, Pyotr Poroshenko issued a decree stripping Mikhail Saakashvili of citizenship

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, September 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko criticized Georgian ex-president and former Odessa Region’s governor Mikhail Saakashvili for illegally crossing into Ukraine from Poland.

Read also

Police open criminal case against Saakashvili for illegal border crossing

Poroshenko recalled that on July 26 he issued a decree stripping Saakashvili of citizenship and this decision has not been challenged in the court. "Instead, a crime was committed as there is a constitutional principle of inviolability of the state border. This is a matter of the state’s national security," he stressed.

"This incident (Saakashvili’s crossing of Ukraine’s border) does not need any political comments," Poroshenko said, adding that the border guards acted in a right way when refusing to use arms.

Police in Lvov, western Ukraine, where Saakashvili arrived to meet with his party’s supporters, have already launched criminal proceedings into the illegal crossing of the border. This crime is punishable by up to five years behind bars. Other criminal cases may be also opened against the politician, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service said.

On Sunday evening, Saakashvili and his supporters broke through a police cordon at the Shegeni checkpoint at the Polish-Ukrainian border to cross into Ukraine. According to the State Border Guard Service, 12 National Police fighters and 10 border guards have sustained bodily harm. The border guard service added that a request would be filed with Ukraine’s Prosecutor-General’s Office over state border violation.

Read also
Mikheil Saakashvili

Georgia asks Ukraine to extradite ex-president Saakashvili

Earlier, Polish border guards let Saakashvili out of the country but warned about possible problems with the Ukrainian side.

The former Georgian president, who was charged with several crimes, was granted Ukrainian citizenship in May 2015, which resulted in his Georgian citizenship being revoked. Saakashvili served as Ukraine’s Odessa Region Governor but in November 2016 he tendered resignation, set up his own party and started criticizing the authorities. On July 26, 2017, while Saakashvili was in the United States, Poroshenko stripped him of the Ukrainian citizenship.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey ready to assist Myanmar refugees — Erdogan
2
Putin says nation’s economy gaining momentum, Russians to reap its benefits
3
Moscow announces more tit-for-tat moves on US diplomatic missions in Russia
4
Russian economy becoming less dependent on energy prices — PM Medvedev
5
Diplomat says US must leave Syria
6
US military presence in Syria violates international law — Lavrov
7
Ukraine presses charges against Saakashvili for resisting police while breaching border
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама