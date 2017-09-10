Russia offers assistance to Cuba, France affected by Hurricane Irma

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov has offered assistance to Cuba and France’s Caribbean territories devastated by Hurricane Irma.

Puchkov sent telegrams offering assistance to Cuba’s deputy chairman of the Council of Ministers and France’s interior minister, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"I would like to assure you that Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is ready to provide any necessary assistance and support in case of a request sent to the Russian government," the telegram said.

Hurricane Irma has been sweeping across the Caribbean since the middle of this week, affecting Puerto Rico and Cuba, and also the islands belonging to the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and France. At least 22 people have been killed by the disaster.