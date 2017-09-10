Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia offers assistance to Cuba, France affected by Hurricane Irma

World
September 10, 7:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

It is noted that the Russian Federation "is ready to provide any necessary support"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov has offered assistance to Cuba and France’s Caribbean territories devastated by Hurricane Irma.

Puchkov sent telegrams offering assistance to Cuba’s deputy chairman of the Council of Ministers and France’s interior minister, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

"I would like to assure you that Russia’s Emergencies Ministry is ready to provide any necessary assistance and support in case of a request sent to the Russian government," the telegram said.

Hurricane Irma has been sweeping across the Caribbean since the middle of this week, affecting Puerto Rico and Cuba, and also the islands belonging to the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and France. At least 22 people have been killed by the disaster.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey is ready to assist refugees from Myanmar - President Erdogan
2
Iran could secretly help North Korea to gain nuclear weapons - paper
3
Putin says renovated stadium deserves being main host for 2018 FIFA World Cup
4
'Dangerous flower': Russian Army’s most powerful Tulip mortar in action
5
Elvira Nabiullina’s achievements as head of Russia’s Central Bank
6
Russian Arms Expo from 2018 may be returned to Nizhny Tagil in Urals - Deputy PM Rogozin
7
All statues of Lenin pulled down across Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама