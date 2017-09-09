Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US State Dept says no plans for Shannon-Ryabkov meeting in Helsinki

World
September 09, 16:57 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Earlier on Saturday, a source at the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that Ryabkov was planning to hold a meeting with Shannon in Finland's capital

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, September 9. /TASS/. The US State Department has not confirmed as of yet that a meeting of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon had been scheduled for next week in Helsinki, a spokesperson for the US State Department told TASS on Saturday.

"We have no travel to announce at this time," the official said.

Earlier on Saturday, a source at the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that Ryabkov was planning to hold a meeting with Shannon in Finland's capital on September 11-12. Also, AP news agency said about a possible meeting of the diplomats, referring to U.S. officials.

Setting up a communications channel between Ryabkov and Shannon was one of the results of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to Moscow in April 2017. In particular, Moscow and Washington agreed that the diplomats should assess the current problems in bilateral relations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later said that these contacts marked "a useful and business-like approach."

The previous round of negotiations between the Russian deputy foreign minister and the U.S. undersecretary of state took place in Washington on July 17.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin visits new park in central Moscow
2
Defense Ministry surprised at statement from German military authority about West-2017
3
Supplies of modernized T-90M tank to military may begin in 2018
4
This week in photos: mammoth pumpkin, Irma’s wrath and the little prince goes to school
5
Russia and Syria create joint air defense system
6
Moscow starts developing heavy engine for joint Chinese-Russian airliner
7
Russian shipyard floats out latest corvette armed with cruise missiles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама